Panthers Player John Miller Opens Popular Sandwich Franchise in his Hometown

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, solidified a multi-unit franchise deal with John Miller, a professional football player for the Carolina Panthers, and his father Johnnie Green to bring the concept to Florida for the first time. On October 9, the father-son duo is opening their first location in Miami, located at 18719 Biscayne Boulevard; Miami, FL 33180, with plans to open 10 Ike’s Love & Sandwiches storefronts throughout Broward County and Miami-Dade County over the next seven years.

A former three-year starter for the Buffalo Bills, Miller recently signed an agreement to play for the Carolina Panthers. While his football career shows no signs of slowing, Miller is a Florida native and family man at heart who knows an outstanding sandwich when he tastes one. After trying Ike’s Love & Sandwiches for the first time, Miller knew he wanted to bring the love to his hometown by partnering with his father to invest in the Ike’s brand.

“My father and I immediately fell in love with Ike’s Love & Sandwiches when we visited its San Francisco location, and saw a golden opportunity to bring it to our home state of Florida,” said John Miller, professional football guard and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches franchisee. “Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is different than any other restaurant concept in Florida right now. We’re excited to bring it to the East Coast as we know customers are craving the sandwich selections and will jump all over it once we open the doors.”

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches currently has nearly 90 locations in operation throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Hawaii, with additional locations currently in development in Chicago as well as Utah, California and Texas. The brand continues to see explosive growth as it builds its dedicated, loyal following and brings its famous secret menu and pop culture-inspired sandwich selections to customers from coast to coast.

The concept is a sandwich lover’s paradise, offering over 800 deliciously addicting sandwiches – including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options – all spread with “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” that’s also baked right into the Dutch crunch bread. Beyond the extensive and flavorful menu offerings, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches follows a proven business model with low build-out costs, efficient labor practices and waste-reducing operational standards, positioning the concept for rapid franchise development potential. Ike’s is the exciting, modern answer to tedious, old-fashioned sandwich franchises.

“Love, appreciation and respect are at the forefront of everything we do at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” said founder Ike Shehadeh. “The happiness and enjoyment of our customers are the drivers behind Ike’s. I’m excited to work with John and Johnnie to celebrate our Florida customers and their unique tastes as we bring the concept to the East Coast.”

In addition to the brand’s unique, mouthwatering menu items, the concept’s profitability outlook and successful franchise business model are among the factors that inspired Miller and Green to become franchisees. Supported by their strong father-son connection and commitment to bringing positivity to the community, Miller and Green will deliver the Ike’s experience to its East Coast customers. With the help of leading franchise development company Fransmart , the duo will position the concept as the dominant sandwich brand in Florida.

Fueled by the power of Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will continue to expand nationwide. Franchisees receive training and support from start to finish, from site selection expertise to custom training systems to localized brand building. The brand is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the concept to the top 40 media markets throughout North America.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

The goal of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: celebrate the unique individual that you are! Founder and namesake Ike Shehadeh first shared his love of sandwiches with San Francisco patrons in 2007, and the concept quickly developed a following of cult-like fans and celebrity supporters. Now a sandwich empire, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is especially known for its delicious offerings on Dutch Crunch bread with “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” which is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread. Ike often collaborates with famous athletes to design a new sandwich?creation; try a Madison Bumgarner,?Andre S.O.G. Ward or a Marshawn Lynch. With over 800 innovative and indulgent sandwich combinations, including meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone to love. And, each new location opens with its own exclusive sandwich that is imaginatively named in honor of the community. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding rapidly with 80+ locations throughout five states and additional locations under development. The secret to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches success? Their first priority is the customer’s happiness. For more information about Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, visit www.loveandsandwiches.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2020, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

