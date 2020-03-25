Panera Makes It Easier to Provide Clean, Wholesome Meals With Free Delivery on $15 Orders Through March 31

Rapid Pick-Up®, Delivery and Drive-Thru Options Help Take the Stress Out of Providing Better-for-You Options for Families

St. Louis, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) As more families stay in together in these unprecedented times, Panera wants to help remove the stress around meal times and make it easier to get good, wholesome food on the table. That’s why Panera will offer free delivery now through the end of March on orders of $15 or more made via the Panera App or website . Guests can select from a variety of options the whole family will love — and upon checkout, enter the promo code FREEDELIVERY to have delicious, better-for-you food delivered right to your doorstep.

“This is a stressful time for families trying to provide good, wholesome meals during this crisis. Panera is here to help by removing some of the stress and making it easier to access better-for-you food,” said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO. “We believe good food should be accessible to all, and Panera delivery can help people with an easy, clean meal everyone will love. We’re also taking extraordinary precautions to ensure we can continue to safely serve our communities with their Panera favorites at home.”

As part of Panera’s ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of associates and guests in light of the COVID-19 crisis, deliveries are now contactless – Panera delivery drivers will only leave your meal at your front door, front desk or the location of your choice, and in markets that offer order tracking, you’ll receive a text message or phone call when it arrives. Guests can use the delivery instructions to tell our drivers the best place to drop off the meal.

Following the CDC’s recommendations around social distancing, all Panera cafes are adhering to governmental regulations regarding occupancy or entry into our bakery-cafes, and all company-owned bakery-cafes have moved to a “to go” model nationwide. This means we will continue to serve you via To-Go, Rapid Pick Up , Drive Thru and Delivery , and Panera is focused on serving guests safely on the go through contactless delivery and mindful packaging. All to-go bags for all orders will be sealed shut to further protect your meal.

Free delivery offer is valid only for orders placed on the Panera app or website and fulfilled through 3/31/20, within Panera’s delivery areas from participating U.S. Panera locations, during operating hours for such locations. Gift card purchases, third party delivery and catering orders excluded. Full details on the promotion can be found on PaneraBread.com .

About Panera Bread

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don’t have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We’re also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of December 30, 2019, there were 2,178 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter ( @panerabread ), Facebook ( facebook.com/panerabread ) or Instagram ( @panerabread ).

Media Contacts:

Edward Ruddy

Sloane & Company

ERuddy@SloanePR.com

Nirmala Singh

Zeno Group

Nirmala.Singh@zenogroup.com