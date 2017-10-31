Pandini's follows Subway and Pita Pit in closing at Promenade Shops

Pandini’s, a fast-casual Italian bistro, has closed after about 10 years of business at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The closure occurred a few weeks ago and comes in the wake of two other longtime Promenade Shops eateries shuttering.

Within the past few months, sandwich chain Subway and the Lehigh Valley’s only Pita Pit also closed at the Center Valley shopping center.

Hungry shoppers should not fret though.

The Promenade Shops continues to house more than a dozen restaurants, including Bar Louie, Crepe Soleil and Melt, and a multitude of prospective food and beverage tenants have been checking out vacant suites, according to Jennifer Mitchell, the Promenade Shops’ marketing coordinator.

“We should, hopefully soon, have some new dining options,” Mitchell said.

Pandini’s, which opened in early 2008 at the Promenade Shops, still operates a location on the second floor of Lehigh University’s University Center in Bethlehem.

The restaurant is known for its fresh soups, salads, artisan pizzas and Labretti sandwiches, freshly-baked pizza shells “filled with a fusion of flavors.”

The campus eatery is open to students and the general public 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 610-758-4819.

