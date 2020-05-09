As pandemic threatens to scramble Triple Crown schedule, trainers and historians say they’ll welcome races whenever

From the first year the Preakness Stakes was run in 1873 until the race settled into its current place on the calendar in 1932, it preceded the Kentucky Derby 11 times and was contested on the same day twice. In other words, the sacred history of dates and timelines associated with the Triple Crown series was never quite so sacred. So trainers and historians say they'll welcome the return of the sport's most important races, even if they're run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.