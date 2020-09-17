Pandemic Over? Not Quite but New Restaurants Are Opening Across the US!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Prospect, KY – Fleur de Tea

A new tea shop is opening this fall in Norton Commons. It’s called Fleur de Tea and it’s promising teas from all over the world, including the popular bubble tea created in Taiwan. Owner Jasmine Gatti, a Louisville native, told me she started brainstorming the concept nearly two years ago after making frequent trips to Mt. Fuji Japanese Cuisine on University of Louisville’s campus for bubble tea.

Farmington, UT – Tucanos Brazilian Grill

While the restaurant industry continues to suffer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one business opening soon in Farmington hopes to buck that trend. According to the National Restaurant Association, Utah lost 13% of its total eating and drinking labor force between February and July — dropping from 110,000 total employees to just under 96,000. Nationwide, the association says the industry has suffered more job losses than any other sector during the pandemic, as government-mandated lockdowns led to millions of employees being laid off or furloughed in March and April.

Oakland, CA – Horn Barbecue

It’s been a strange year for restaurant openings. At the start of the pandemic, hardly any new places opened as construction halted, permitting stalled and everyone sheltered at home. But slowly, restaurant owners who already had new locations in the works opted to open them, sometimes with entirely different menus than planned. That’s happening even more this fall, creating a remarkably exciting lineup of fall restaurant openings given the circumstances.

Santa Fe, NM – Opuntia Cafe

Business is returning to large portions of the Market Station building at the Railyard that have been vacant since Flying Star Cafe closed in 2015. Bernalillo-based Bosque Brewing will have a soft opening Monday for friends and family at Market Station, the first of some half-dozen new tenants that will move into the 64,000-square-foot structure. The public opening is set for Friday, said Jess Griego, co-owner and chief experience officer at Bosque Brewing.

Thousand Oaks, CA – Farmer Boys

The Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its Thousand Oaks, Calif. restaurant Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27. The weekend’s celebratory festivities kick off with $4 Breakfast Burritos and $3 Big Cheese® burgers all day on Friday and Saturday. Guests will receive a scratcher after every purchase made during the grand opening weekend for a chance to win prizes including discounts and free food. Every guest is a winner and three lucky individuals will win free Farmer Boys food for a year. The grand opening weekend celebration culminates with a family-friendly drive-in movie night on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Pensacola, FL – 3-D Eats and Tea

Chain restaurants traditionally dominate mall food courts, but this fall, the Cordova Mall food court will make way for the latest expansion of 3-D Eats and Tea, a locally renowned food truck and restaurant. 3-D will become the second locally owned restaurant at Cordova Mall but the only one to set up shop inside the food court when it moves in, tentatively, by October.

