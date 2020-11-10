Julio Cortez
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

As pandemic information from U.S. agencies became politicized, cable TV doctors stepped up in major way | COMMENTARY

November 10, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
David Zurawik
Julio Cortez

The doctors of cable TV have served us far better than our government.