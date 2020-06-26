  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The pandemic has hurt revenues, but Newport News expects to end fiscal year with a surplus of $2.3 million

June 26, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Josh Reyes

“If you asked me in April, I would not have guessed this would be the number”