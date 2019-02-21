Pancakes & syrup, orange sherbet among new Peeps flavors for spring

Peeps for breakfast?

Well, maybe not, but you will have the chance to get some pancakes & syrup-flavored Peeps this spring. Bethlehem’s Just Born, creator and maker of the sugary-marshmallow treats, announced the new flavors this week.

Here’s the rundown on some of the other flavors you’ll find in stores around the Valley in the coming weeks:

Cotton candy-flavored marshmallow chicks

Orange sherbet-flavored marshmallow chicks dipped in crème-flavored fudge

Available only at Target:

Vanilla crème-flavored marshmallow chicks

Chocolate caramel swirl flavored marshmallow chicks (chocolate-flavored marshmallow chicks dipped in chocolate, filled with a creamy caramel center)

Available only at Walmart:

Blue raspberry flavored marshmallow chicks

Root beer is another new Peeps flavor, but that’s only available in Kroger stores. (There are none of those here in the Valley.)

Also new this year, you’ll find Peeps-flavored jelly beans and a solid milk chocolate bunny.

If that’s not enough Peeps for you, you can buy some International Delight Peeps-flavored coffee creamer and Kellogg’s Peeps marshmallow-flavored cereal with marshmallows.

Besides Peeps, Bethlehem’s Just Born is also known for candies such as Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

