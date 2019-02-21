Pancakes & syrup, orange sherbet among new Peeps flavors for spring

Peeps for breakfast?
Well, maybe not, but you will have the chance to get some pancakes & syrup-flavored Peeps this spring. Bethlehem’s Just Born, creator and maker of the sugary-marshmallow treats, announced the new flavors this week.
Here’s the rundown on some of the other flavors you’ll find in stores around the Valley in the coming weeks:
Available only at Target:
Available only at Walmart:
Root beer is another new Peeps flavor, but that’s only available in Kroger stores. (There are none of those here in the Valley.)
Also new this year, you’ll find Peeps-flavored jelly beans and a solid milk chocolate bunny.
If that’s not enough Peeps for you, you can buy some International Delight Peeps-flavored coffee creamer and Kellogg’s Peeps marshmallow-flavored cereal with marshmallows.
Besides Peeps, Bethlehem’s Just Born is also known for candies such as Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
Twitter @jenwsheehan
610-820-6628