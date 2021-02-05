Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Pancake ice, large slabs that look like deep-dish pizzas, may reappear in Lake Michigan with this weekend’s cold snap

February 5, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Morgan Greene
Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune

Lake Michigan experienced its second lowest January for average amount of ice cover last month.