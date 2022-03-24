Panama City to Welcome its Very First Fazoli’s

The nation’s largest Italian QSR brand is set to make mid-May debut near Bay City Point shopping center

Panama City, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Sunshine State can’t get enough of Fazoli’s Fast. Fresh. Italian., which is why the renowned brand is expanding into Panama City!

Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant is currently under construction at 2219 MLK Blvd., with a grand opening slated for mid-May. When the new 2,300-square-foot restaurant makes its debut, Fazoli’s will serve its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the first Fazoli’s in Panama City,” said Franchisee Bob Amin. “We’ve found the perfect site in the Bay City Point shopping center. And we have no doubt that Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and famous breadsticks will become the go-to meal for locals and visitors alike to fuel up after a day out shopping or hitting the beach. We can’t wait to open our doors to this amazing community in a few months!”

In the weeks ahead, the iconic Italian brand plans to hire up to 40 local full and part-time team members for front and back of house positions. Fazoli’s offers a variety of benefits, including competitive pay, flexible hours and more. For more information, visit Fazolis.jobs .

When Panama City’s first Fazoli’s opens, it will mark the fifth in Florida and 219th location systemwide. For more information about Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

