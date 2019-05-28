Pan You Believe It? Pizza Hut Does The Impossible, Enhancing A Classic: Introducing The New Original Pan Pizza

Now with a crispier crust and more flavorful blend of sauce and cheese, Pizza Hut has engineered the most substantial changes to the iconic Original Pan® Pizza in nearly 40 years

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Hut, the originator of the often-imitated, but never duplicated Original Pan® Pizza, announced today that after a three-year innovation process it has accomplished the inconceivable, improving upon its famous pizza offering. Originally debuting on Pizza Hut menus nationwide nearly four decades ago, the Original Pan® Pizza forever changed the pizza-eating experience for America by introducing a pizza that was crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Now, thanks to an unwavering commitment to product innovation from Pizza Hut, Original Pan® Pizza fanatics can enjoy a refined take on the pizza they know and love.

The updated Original Pan® Pizza is baked in a newly engineered pan, which perfects the golden-brown, crispy buttery crust, and is topped with a new blend of cheese and sauce to enhance the flavor and complement the chewy center. The finished product is the result of a lengthy innovation journey Pizza Hut embarked on, focused on combining art, science and culinary expertise to bring the taste of the Original Pan® Pizza to the next level.

“Pizza Hut has a rich history of things we’re known for, and creator of the Original Pan® Pizza is certainly at the top of the list,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “Re-inventing our most iconic Pizza Hut menu item is just another way we’re showing our customers that as a company we’re about the pizza first and will never become complacent when it comes to taste.”

This new take on the classic Original Pan® Pizza has officially been rolled out system-wide for customers to enjoy across the nation. As of today, the new-and-improved Original Pan® Pizza has also been added to the Everyday Low-Price Deal for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations across the country, giving customers the opportunity to indulge in a Large 2-topping Original Pan® Pizza for the unbeatable value of $7.99 when ordering online.

“We know that taste is king for our customers, so we’re excited to roll out this new, state-of-the-art pan technology, combined with our perfected blend of cheese and sauce ratio,” said Penny Shaheen, Senior Director, Culinary Innovation and Strategy, Pizza Hut. “We’ve put a lot of energy and love into refining this beloved pizza and are eager for customers to taste the unbelievable difference first-hand.”

The enhanced Pizza Hut Original Pan® Pizza is available now for delivery, carryout, or dine-in at Pizza Hut locations nationwide. To stay up to date on all the latest innovations from Pizza Hut, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more information visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.

