Palmerton cafe will support local social ministries

A cafe coming soon to Palmerton will serve not only coffee, tea and other refreshments, but also those in need in the community.

The Fire Escape Coffee House, expected to open in early November at 312 Delaware Ave., will operate as a non-profit business with all net profits going to local ministries and non-profit organizations.

"The board is made up of people from different local churches and proceeds will help their missions, along with individuals who may be homeless, hungry, drug- or alcohol-addicted - a wide variety of needs," said Laura Coulson, a volunteer.

The coffee house will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week with food menu highlights including pastries, breakfast burritos and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, Coulson said.

A full line of coffee drinks will include cappuccino, espresso and lattes.

"We've been fundraising for two years, hosting fundraisers such as spaghetti dinners and bake sales," Coulson said. "Next month, we're going to hold a Veterans Day 5K along the Walnutport Canal."

The team is overhauling the former Simply Something Café space to include new dry wall, flooring, lighting and more.

Outside regular business hours, the space also will be used for men's and women's group meetings, Bible studies and other functions.

