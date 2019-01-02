Palmer's Marblehead offering multi-course 'Shore-Savings' menus in January

Celebrate the start of 2019 with seafood specials at Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays in January, the restaurant is offering multi-course, fixed-price “Shore-Savings” menus — $20 for lunch and $30 for dinner.

Menus alternate weekly, with this week’s highlights including appetizers such as lobster bisque and New England seafood chowder, entrees such as tilapia Mediterranean and “Grandma Artz” chicken pot pie and desserts such as Key lime pie and bread pudding with whiskey sauce.

Marblehead is at 4301 William Penn Highway. Reservations: 610-258-4301; marbleheadchowderhouse.com.

