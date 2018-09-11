Palmer's The Cask Taphouse and Grill to host inaugural Beer, Whiskey & Wine Festival

Raise a glass to fall at The Cask Taphouse and Grill’s Beer, Whiskey & Wine Festival, noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 29.

General admission includes unlimited tasting of beverages from more than 25 breweries, distilleries and wineries, including Lehigh Valley producers County Seat Spirits, Easton Wine Project, Franklin Hill Vineyards, Hardball Cider, Kilimanjaro Distillery, Social Still and Boser Geist, Hop Hill, Seven Sirens, Two Rivers and Weyerbacher brewing companies.

The inaugural event, open to ages 21 and over, also features live music by John Brown and the Hatchets, a hand-rolled cigar vendor and food from Cask, The Pirate Cupcake and more for sale.

Tickets are $35; $10, designated drivers. A portion of the proceeds benefits Palmer Municipal Fire Department. Cask is at 80 Kunkle Drive in Palmer Township. Info: casktaphouse.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

