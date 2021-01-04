Palm Beach County congressman says he’ll vote to reject election results; no word from Rubio or Scott

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, the only Republican who represents part of Palm Beach County, says he plans to join contingent of his party’s colleagues in the House of Representatives and vote against accepting the electoral college results making Joe Biden president. Two key Florida voices, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, haven’t revealed their plans. Both are seen as harboring presidential ambitions, which means neither one wants to run afoul of President Donald Trump, who will still hold enormous influence over Republican voters even after he leaves office on Jan. 20.