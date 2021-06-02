A pair of easy dishes for July Fourth eve

Making something good for dinner on Independence Day Eve is the least of all our worries, especially when pizza and Chinese takeout is such an easy and affordable option.

But still. The cooks among us ponder: Maybe feeding everyone the night before the holiday doesn’t have to be a hassle if only we could find the right recipes — i.e., ones that don’t require a lot of weird ingredients or lengthy prep or cooking time.

Consider these last-minute dinner ideas that can be whipped up in a hurry and be easily doubled to serve a crowd.

One is a hot Italian-ish dish from Mark Bittman’s cookbook “Dinner for Everyone: 100 Iconic Dishes Made 3 Ways — Easy, Vegan or Perfect for Company” and the other is an easy shrimp and vegetable salad that can be served cold or at room temperature.

In addition to being simple and straightforward, both recipes travel well.

———

SHRIMP SALAD WITH LIME DRESSING

PG tested

Shrimp salad more often than not is made with mayonnaise, but how about a citrusy version that has a summery flavor with fresh corn and chunks of tomato? The salad is best when chilled, but can be served warm, too. To cut down on prep time, buy shrimp that’s already been peeled and deveined.

1 large lime

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus additional for garnish

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 avocados, halved, seeded, peeled and diced

1 large tomato, cut into chunks

1 cup thinly sliced sweet onion

1 cup corn kernels from 2 freshly cooked cobs

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro

For the dressing: Remove 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze 3 tablespoons juice from lime. In small bowl, combine zest and juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cayenne pepper. Slowly whisk in 2 tablespoons oil until combined. Taste, and add more lime or cayenne if it’s not zesty enough.

In a bowl combine shrimp, remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. In hot skillet, lightly fry shrimp until opaque, turning once.

Add shrimp to a large bowl along with avocados, tomato, onion and corn. Drizzle with dressing and gently toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1/2 hour.

When ready to serve, garnish with cilantro and a dusting of cayenne.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from “Better Homes and Gardens Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes” (Better Homes & Gardens; July 9, 2019; $20)

STUFFED PASTA

PG tested

Who doesn’t love a one-skillet dish that only requires a handful of ingredients? The cannelloni cooks right in the tomato sauce so there’s no need to boil water. The stuffing contains cheese, but you can add cooked spinach or fresh basil to the mix.

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped garlic, from about 4 cloves

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes, or more to taste

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

Salt and pepper

2 eggs

2 cups ricotta

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

16 egg roll wrappers

Add oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add garlic, oregano and chili flakes, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and ½ cup water and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bring sauce to a boil, then adjust heat so that it bubbles gently but steadily while you make the pasta.

Beat eggs in a bowl with some salt and pepper, stir in ricotta and Parmesan. Stack 2 egg roll wrappers on top of each other, and wet the edge with water. Add about ¼ cup of ricotta filling along the far edge, and roll. (The damp edge will seal the pasta.) Repeat with remaining egg roll wrappers to make 8 cannelloni.

Carefully place rolls in the sauce seam side down. Bring sauce back to a boil, then adjust heat so it bubbles gently and cover pan. Cook, undisturbed, until wrappers are tender and filling is heated through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Let cannelloni stand off heat to set, 5 to 10 minutes, then serve.

Serves 4.

— “Dinner for Everyone” by Mark Bittman (Clarkson Potter, February 2019)