Padrino’s Comes to Dania Beach, FL

An Impressive Restaurant to Hold Grand Opening on February 22nd with Multiple Festivities

Dania Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Padrino’s Cuban Cuisine, a well-recognized collection of restaurants known for its delicious Cuban dishes is opening its doors in the beautiful city of Dania Beach on February 22nd at 5:00 p.m. Padrino’s has been family owned and operated for three generations and still stays true to their well-guarded family recipes. You can always expect real, delicious, and authentic Cuban food when you visit Padrino’s. With locations in Hallandale, Planation, Boca Raton, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale, the Padrino’s family is excited to expand and grow in the Dania market.

The planned grand opening that will take place at 149 South Compass Way, Dania Beach, FL 33004, and will be hosted by the Dania Beach Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to not only sample delectable Padrino’s menu items, but also savor the Cuban ambience and special décor by owner, Laura Padrino, along with her brothers Mario and Eduardo.

Laura Padrino is the proud owner of this new Dania Beach location. Laura graduated from Florida International University School of Hospitality with a major in hospitality management, and a minor in food and beverage management. Though she worked as relations manager for other companies, Laura knew in her heart that she would return to the family business. Laura is also the Director of Marketing for Padrino’s, overseeing promotional initiatives and ensuring consistent branding across the board for Padrino’s and its five locations in Orlando and throughout South Florida.

About Padrino’s Cuban Cuisine

Padrino’s Restaurants is a third generation, family owned collection of Cuban restaurants. Each generation has added their touch to create the ultimate Cuban culinary experience, from our grandmother’s recipes, our father’s dedication to service, and our handcrafted cocktails all served in a contemporary-warm ambiance”, said owner, Laura Padrino. Hours of operation will be Monday thru Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about Padrino’s Restaurant please contact Barbara Rodriguez at Barbara@inklinkmarketing.com or visit https://padrinos.com/

Media Contact:

Barbara Rodriguez

305-631-2283

Barbara@inklinkmarketing.com