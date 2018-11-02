PA Bacon Fest: By the numbers

PA Bacon Fest returns for its seventh year this weekend at various sites around downtown Easton.

It is one of the most popular food events in the Valley, offering visitors the chance to taste the delicious spectrum of bacon as well as check out cooking demonstrations, listen to live music and enjoy family activities.

Here are some fun statistics about this annual ode to bacon:

2 days

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

8,800 strips of Breakaway Farms bacon

…. paired with Weyerbacher beers for the Bacon & Brew tasting over the course of the weekend.

200 jars of Bacon Peanut Butter (!)

…. from Cape May Peanut Butter Co. will be sold at the Highmark Farmstand tent outside Easton Public Market.

35 flavors of Breakaway Farms bacon

…. to be sold at PA Bacon Fest.

120+ vendors

You can find everything on the bacon spectrum — from fresh bacon to take home and sizzle up to prepared dishes (savory-to-sweet). And did I mention cocktails?

15+ musical acts

While you’re pigging out, you can also enjoy live music throughout the two days from acts such as Jack Thistle (classic rock), the YeahTones (rock) and Craig Thatcher & Nyke Van Wyk.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628