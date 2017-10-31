PA Bacon Fest in Easton: Get ready to go hog wild

There’s nothing like bacon.

Few foods can go from simply sizzled in a pan to covered in dark chocolate and topped with sea salt.

That fabulous porky deliciousness is celebrated every year in all its amazing forms at Pa. Bacon Fest. The sixth annual event, which draws more than 80,000 people, runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 in Centre Square.

Bacon Fest is one of the most popular food festivals in the Lehigh Valley, featuring pig roast competitions, tastings, family events, music and, of course, lots and lots of bacon.

Organizers are asking visitors to donate $2 to benefit programs by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, Easton Main Street Initiative, Easton Ambassadors, Easton Farmers Market and Easton Public Market. Vendors set their own prices for food, and some attractions will have fees.

Of course, food is central to this event so here’s the rundown on some of what’s you’ll find:

3rd & Ferry Fish Market: half-pound slab bacon in a cup, bacon tacos, bacon disco fries

Bacon Me Crazy: (N.J. food truck), bacon-wrapped hot dogs, bacon-wrapped sausages, bacon cheddar mash

Chocodiem: (Easton), bacon truffles, bacon slices dipped in chocolate, brownies with bacon chunks, hot chocolate drinks

Fieldstone Coffee Roasters: (Easton), maple bacon coffee, maple bacon coffee beans

Porters’ Pub & Restaurant: smoked whole pig, bacon nachos, bacon chowder

The Cow and the Curd: (Philly food truck, Musikfest favorite), Wisconsin batter-fried cheese curds (served with chipotle bacon ranch dipping sauce), poutine

The Flying V: (Easton food truck), Canadian bacon, pork loin, cheese curds and beef gravy (choose toppings such as bacon and Canadian bacon)

Roosevelt’s 21st: (Bethlehem), bacon mac and cheese balls, pulled pork sliders, pulled pork cheese fries, bacon chocolate funnel cake fries

Sycamore Grille: (Delaware Water Gap, Monroe), crab cake sandwiches topped with remoulade, bacon, lettuce and tomato, bacon brunch skewers, loaded bacon cheese fries, bacon corn chowder, bacon and cheese risotto balls

Bacon Bites: (New Jersey), chocolate-covered bacon (original, Reese’s, milk, peanut butter), bacon Oreos, bacon Twinkies, slab bacon, bacon potato chips

Breakaway Farms: (Mount Joy, Lancaster County), more than nine new flavors of bacon, three flavors of bacon jerky

Easton Public Market Highmark Farmstand: (featuring Cape May Peanut Butter Co.), bacon peanut butter, and several other flavors of peanut butter. (Tip: The butterscotch peanut butter is beyond amazing.)

The Bacon Jams: (West Chester), spreadable bacon jam. (It’s a condiment you need to try. Delicious on grilled chicken, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, etc.)

Local wine: From Blue Mountain Vineyards and Cellars and Tolino Vineyards

Vendors: selling items such as kitchen gear and dog treats

Local crafters

Bacon & Brew Tasting: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days: You can sample eight strips of bacon from Breakaway Farms, each served with a Weyerbacher craft beer. $20.

Dueling pig roast competitions: 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Four Easton businesses will be roasting pigs in an epic swine showdown. You get to help choose the winner. You get generous portions of pig, side slaws and a bottle of water. $15.

Pigskin Lounge: Watch college and pro football while enjoying craft beer and pub fare (off South Thirrd Street in the parking lot across from the “old” city garage)

Pig and wiener dog races: Saturday and Sunday, 100 block of Northampton St.

Piggie moon bounce: Saturday and Sunday, 100 block of Northampton St. Kids love this attraction. ($3 per ride)

Mechanical hog ride: Saturday and Sunday: Ever wanted to ride a giant pink pig? Here’s your chance. ($7 per ride)

Costumes and more: You can wear your best bacon costume (contest Saturday could earn you an award); a hog calling contest (Sunday) and (both days) the Bacon Dash (ever wanted to see bacon-dressed characters making a dash to the finish?)

What: Pa. Bacon Fest

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5

Where: Sites in Centre Square, Easton

How much: $2 donation requested; some attractions require tickets or fees

Info, tickets: pabaconfest.com

