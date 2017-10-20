'Oyster-rific October' at Palmer's Marblehead Chowder House

Enjoy baked and raw oyster specials during "Oyster-rific October" through the end of the month at Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township.

Baked half-shell deals, four for $10.95-$11.95, include citrus oysters (baked with citrus butter), fire-roasted oysters (roasted with garlic parmesan butter) and oysters Rockefeller (topped with blend of spinach, cheeses and shallots). A sampler pack, $14.95, includes two of each.

Raw bar selections, $2.25-$2.95 each, include Grand Pearl (from Virginia), Chesapeake Bay (from Maryland), Blue Point (from Long Island) and Kumiai (from California). A sampler pack, $16.95, includes two of each.

The 4101 William Penn Highway restaurant also is offering special pricing on Bloody Mary drinks, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Prices range from $5 for a traditional Bloody Mary to $8.95 for bacon-wrapped shrimp, lobster and jumbo crab varieties. Info: 610-258-4301, marbleheadchowderhouse.com..

