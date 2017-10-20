'Oyster-rific October' at Palmer's Marblehead Chowder House

Enjoy baked and raw oyster specials during "Oyster-rific October" through the end of the month at Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township.
Baked half-shell deals, four for $10.95-$11.95, include citrus oysters (baked with citrus butter), fire-roasted oysters (roasted with garlic parmesan butter) and oysters Rockefeller (topped with blend of spinach, cheeses and shallots). A sampler pack, $14.95, includes two of each.
Raw bar selections, $2.25-$2.95 each, include Grand Pearl (from Virginia), Chesapeake Bay (from Maryland), Blue Point (from Long Island) and Kumiai (from California). A sampler pack, $16.95, includes two of each.
The 4101 William Penn Highway restaurant also is offering special pricing on Bloody Mary drinks, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Prices range from $5 for a traditional Bloody Mary to $8.95 for bacon-wrapped shrimp, lobster and jumbo crab varieties. Info: 610-258-4301, marbleheadchowderhouse.com..
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog
The humanitarian chef got a special shout-out from the Broadway legend
You will be intrigued by the unusual exterior and maybe even spooked by their present state
This won’t put you off airline food entirely, but it might make you think twice about what you order