Oyster Fest wraps up, plus Lost Lake hosts a post-season baseball pop-up and more

It’s that time of year when carving pumpkins and exploring corn mazes are on our minds, but there are other ways to spice up your weekend sans pumpkin spice. Slurp up bivalves in the suburbs or in the city, indulge your sweet tooth or try a comforting bowl of bun bo hue from the hands of an expert.

1) If you like oysters, Friday is the last day of Oyster Fest at Shaw’s Crab House, which has locations in both the city and the suburbs. Snag special oyster-centric dishes like blue crab-stuffed oysters, fried oysters, grilled oysters and more po’boys. Live blues bands will jazz up the evening. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. 21 E. Hubbard St., 312-527-2722, 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, 847-517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com

2) When you combine yoga, a 5K run, cute dogs and brunch cocktails, you get something like the Bloody Mary Fest on the lakefront. Expect breakfast foods, giveaways, Instagram photo opportunities and the option of adding on a ticket to the main event — Chicago’s Bloody Mary Competition pitting some of Chicago’s most creative bloody marys against one another. Last year’s winners were Lillie’s Q and Lucky’s Lounge. A percentage of proceeds benefits K94Keeps, a nonprofit helping place homeless dogs in forever homes. General admission tickets $40. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Lakefront Path, bloodymarychi.com

3) Baseball season may be over for our local teams, but for everyone else, it’s still in full swing. Mixologist Caitlin Laman hopes to continue the fun by partnering with Lost Lake, taking over the bar’s pop-up space, Stranger in Paradise, with her own theme, Rain Delay. Weekends through the World Series, Laman and crew will serve updated, lower-octane classics (all $12), so that you can enjoy the game and still have a fun (but less raucous) night out. Drinks like the Outfield (Americano Alessio Torino, Campari, Topo Chico) and the On Deck Daiquiri (Denizen Aged Rum, La Garrocha Amontillado Sherry, lime and sugar) will be served alongside stadium bites, like beer brats, Depression dogs and nachos. Sales from Rain Delay T-shirts ($15) will benefit the Chicago Period Project, which provides menstrual products for homeless and in-need people, as well as destigmatizing menstruation and helping all Chicagoans experience their periods with dignity. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the World Series, Lost Lake, 3154 W. Diversey Ave.

4) Enjoy a day of meat-free food at Chicago VeganMania. You’ll be able to listen to speakers, watch a podcast recording, take in cooking demos and chow down at the vegan food court. It’s a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and listen to live music while sampling vegan delights. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway, newleafalliance.org

5) You may know about pho, but have you tried the other wildly popular Vietnamese noodle soup, bun bo hue? Chef Thai Dang is flying in his sister from Vietnam to make the spicy, sour and salty beef noodle soup at HaiSous. Dang’s sister, Thu, will also make ot sate chile sauce, an indulgence of lemongrass, banana blossom and lime flavors. This event kicks off the addition of the dish to the restaurant’s menu, with $1 of each order benefiting Connecting4Communities, which is helping repair the four viaducts connecting Pilsen and University Village. Reservations recommended. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 1800 S. Carpenter St., 312-702-1303, haisous.com

