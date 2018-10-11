Oyster Club Hosts 'Oyster Feed' At Stone Acres Farm

Oyster Club hosts an “Oyster Feed” afternoon farm party at Stone Acres Farm (385 North Main Street, Stonington) Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Climb The Treehouse at Oyster Club For A Summertime View Of Mystic »

Guest chefs Diego Moya and Matt Wick join Oyster Club’s James Wayman for the event, featuring oysters in several preparations (raw, roasted, steamed and stewed) and other food like clams, Grass & Bone’s housemade sausages and Stone Acres’ farm vegetables.

The event also offers open bar, hard cider and live bluegrass music by The Cornfed Dogs. Tickets are $80 plus tax and gratuity, available on Eventbrite.

Small Bites: Dining News And Events »