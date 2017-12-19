Ox tongue cookies: The story behind these Pennsylvania Dutch holiday treats

Christmas means ox tongue cookies.

Definitely an unusual name, the cookies are not, in fact, made with anything from an ox or any kind of meat for that matter. They are a crispy holiday cookie flavored with rich molasses and warm spices.

"It's a Christmas tradition that I grew up with," says Terry Berger, a passionate Pennsylvania Dutch baker, cook and instructor.

The ox tongue cookie's history dates to the mid-1800s and is rooted in the Lehigh Valley's Dutch community, says William Woys Weaver, noted expert and author on Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine.

The name comes from their appearance, which resembles the shape and color of an ox's tongue. The cookies were meant to be a teaching tool to remind children about the story of Jesus's birth.

"The first creatures that met Jesus were the animals in the stable like oxen," Berger says. "Most of us being farmers, that stuff carries a lot of weight."

Brenda Miller, a Slatington native who now lives in North Carolina, grew up with ox tongue cookies and has made them herself for decades. Her relatives come to expect these cookies each holiday season. She even mails a box of the cookies to her brother in California every year. "It's a tradition," Miller says.

Just like with any Dutch recipe, the ingredients for ox tongue cookies are simple things you're likely to have in your pantry. You also don't need a lot of fancy baking equipment.

The key component is molasses, which has a deep flavor that goes extremely well with the spices that go into these cookies, cinnamon, clove and ginger. While there are several types of molasses available, dark molasses is your best choice to get the right flavor.

Form a dough by combining the molasses, spices, flour, eggs, sugar, baking soda and lard or shortening, and hand-form strips (kind of like making a cigar) or roll out and cut them.

Berger, who taught pastry classes at Northampton Community College, offers a tip for anyone looking to make these at home: Leave enough space, at least 2 inches, in between because the cookies spread when baking.

If anyone is an expert on making ox tongue cookies, it's Berger. He recently demonstrated how to make the cookies (in a wood stove no less) and offered samples to visitors at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center's Christmas on the Farm event this month. The annual event, held in Kutztown, celebrates Pennsylvania Dutch holiday traditions.

"It's a fun thing to do," Berger says of making the cookies. "For me at this point in my life, I'm keeping the tradition alive and passing it on to the next generations."

Terry Berger's Ox Tongue Cookies

½ cup molasses

1 ½ cup lard (melted and cooled) or shortening

2 cups sugar (for dough)

2 eggs

2 ½ tsps. baking soda

4 cups flour

1 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. ginger

2 tsps. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 cup sugar (to roll cookies)

Combine first four ingredients. In another bowl, mix flour, baking soda, salt and spices together. Then add to liquid mixture.

Take 2 tablespoons of the dough, form a short log (may look like a cigar), roll in sugar and bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned.

Brenda Miller's Molasses Ox Tongues

1 1/2 cups shortening

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup dark molasses

4 cups flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

3 tablespoons sugar

Cream together shortening and sugar until smooth. Add eggs until smooth. Then add the remaining ingredients except 3 tablespoons sugar and mix well to form a dough. Chill dough for one to two hours, or overnight. Roll out dough and cut into strips about 1 1/2 inch long and 1/2 inch thick. Roll them in sugar, then place onto ungreased cookie sheet. Give enough space, about an inch or two, between each cookie to allow them to spread.

Bake for 10 to 13 minutes at 350 degrees. Be careful not to over-bake (they will not be chewy if over-baked).

Makes about three dozen.

