OwowCow made a pickle flavored ice cream. Here's what we thought of it

Pickle-flavored ice cream. Let that sink in for a minute.

I know and love OwowCow for its impeccably crafted freshly-made ice cream in a host of artisan flavors such as "I Hate Chocolate," Meyer lemon strawberry pie and cinnamon bourbon.

So when I saw on social media that they were promoting a new pickle-flavored ice cream, I stopped in my tracks. The flavor is called "Baby Bump" and it's a pickle-flavored ice cream base studded with chocolate-covered potato chips and big chunks of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.

It's so weird I knew I had to check it out. So I headed out to OwowCow's Easton location with my co-worker Stephanie Sigafoos to give it a try.

Before we get to our review of the ice cream flavor, some background:

Shira Tizer Wade, OwowCow's general manager, is pregnant and due on April 28. And like a lot of pregnant women she's having a lot of weird cravings.

"Our executive chef has been catering to my cravings," Wade says.

So why not create an ice cream that satisfies those weird food cravings?

Chef Amanda Cox came up with Baby Bump. Like all the OwowCow ice cream flavors, Baby Bump starts with the very finest fresh local cream and eggs. Then, she takes classic dill pickles, which are chopped down finely and cooked on a stove till reduced. The reduction is then added to the sweet cream base, along with chocolate-covered potato chips and big chunks of fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

Clearly it's an ice cream that will appeal to pregnant women who crave the salty/sweet combo of pickles and ice cream.

Wade says that while a lot of their Baby Bump flavor customers have been pregnant women, they have also had a lot of pickle-devotees as customers. For some people, pickles are the ultimate flavor and they will try any and everything pickle-flavored (ie: pickle-flavored soda or pickle-flavored candy.)

Now onto our thoughts about the flavor. Full disclosure, I had some difficulty wrapping my brain around the combination of pickle, chocolate-covered potato chips and cookies all in an ice cream. I never had a burning desire to eat pickles with or in ice cream even when I was pregnant with my two daughters. It certainly wouldn't be a flavor I'd choose.

However, I do try to approach everything I write about with an open mind. I also think there's a place for unexpected ice cream flavors, especially those that flirt with being savory, rather than sweet. OwowCow has done this successfully in the past.

So we both ordered the Baby Bump, choosing a plain waffle cone as the vessel for our ice cream. We agreed that what you taste is an incredible balance of flavor, cleverly crafted by a woman who is a truly talented chef. The base is sweet, creamy with just a note of sourness from the pickle. It's just a hint, a little bit of sour to take the edge off the sweetness of the cream base. The ice cream is also loaded with big chunks of soft, fresh chocolate chip cookies (so good) and pieces of dark-chocolate-covered potato chip that are still crispy, adding a bit of texture to the ice cream.

I absolutely love when I'm surprised and this was no exception.

Free your mind from the idea that pickle ice cream can't be good because this one truly is.

