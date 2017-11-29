Owners of Grey Goose restaurant in Hampton aim to keep charm, but modernize

Grey Goose restaurant in Hampton has been around for more than three decades; and while the original charm of the local eatery has not worn off, its current owners will tell you much has changed in that time.

Husband and wife Dana and Phillip Epstein purchased the restaurant at 118 Old Hampton Lane 10 years ago. At the time, the restaurant served only lunch and had a somewhat feminine appearance, the couple said. Since then, the two have worked to widen their customer base and appeal to all ages by also serving dinner and brunch, adding live music nights, trivia, $3 "Pint Nights" and more.

"We bought the restaurant because we liked the concept, but we really just realized that the downtown changed," Dana Epstein said by phone. "(Downtown Hampton) was sort of a shopping district, now it's sort of a business district. Lunch really wasn't enough to sustain us."

About a year and a half ago the couple worked to flesh out a Southern cuisine dinner menu with dishes like meatloaf, fried oysters and catfish. The Epsteins wanted to build upon the original Grey Goose, while maintaining its original allure.

"We wanted to continue with the good things people knew," Dana Epstein said. "One thing we carried on with is the entertainment. We have continued with that tradition."

The restaurant hosts dinner entertainment shows four times a year. Staff currently is working on the upcoming musical comedy "Christmas Toy Story" show. Jim Galdofo, director of theater and performing arts at Hampton Roads Academy, also directs the restaurant's four shows. The dinner shows include a three-course meal along with the entertainment.

The couple also added bakery services when they purchased the restaurant. Phillip Epstein bakes cupcakes, wedding cakes and breads for the restaurant dishes, while Dana creates the food menus. They've also added catering for events such as weddings and corporate events. The Epsteins hope to have a private dining room open for reservations in the coming month for groups to meet and enjoy Grey Goose meals in a more intimate space.

The couple has enjoyed running and owning the restaurant.

"It's nice being able to say it's ours," Phillip Epstein said by phone. "This is where we go for Thanksgiving."

The Epsteins continue to enjoy experimenting with culinary creations and new events to offer the public. Phillip Epstein says he enjoys baking bread in particular and is proud of the restaurant's transformation.

"From year one we've tried to soften the whole 'tea room' concept," he said. "We're really not a tea room anymore more of a hip music venue with great food."

The Epsteins also hope to expand the restaurant's outdoor seating area. Piece by piece, the duo has molded the restaurant to fit their vision.

"Our goal is to not just be the little lunch place," Dana said. "We want to be your dinner spot, the name everybody knows - the first place for dinner."

The "Christmas Toy Story," show will be Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Tickets are $20 for children 12 and younger. Adult tickets are $40. For more information, including show times and to RSVP, call 757-723-7978.

Smith can be reached by phone at 757-510-1663 or on Twitter @hillarysmith21.