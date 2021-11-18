The Owners Behind Barrio Queen Debut Their Newest Concept: Barrio Cosita

The fast-casual concept is now open in Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) From the owners of the popular Barrio Queen restaurants comes the newest concept to join the Familia: Barrio Cosita . The new fast-casual restaurant concept opened its doors on Nov. 1 in a 2,300-square-foot space at 15801 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, on the northeast corner of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Loop 101.

Barrio Cosita brings the traditional flavors of Mexico in a trendy, urban vibe, and offers everything patrons have come to love about Barrio Queen but in a fast-casual setting, with additional unique menu items, a full bar, and a lower price point. The destination opens daily at 11 a.m. for lunch, happy hour, and dinner. There is also a to-go option, as well as catering—with packages beginning as low as $7.75 a person.

“It’s a way to get people the delicious flavors that they crave and the familiarity of Barrio Queen quickly, and affordably,” says Director of Marketing, Brianna Vannelli.

The restaurant features a vibrant interior with a brass-plated bar and bright and colorful art installations. Seating is available both indoors and out, and menu highlights include Blue Corn Tortilla Tacos that include options such as pulled pork, fried fish, vegetariano, chorizo and beef barbacoa ($13/3 for most); as well as Burritos, with options including chicken tinga, puero bohemia, beef barbacoa ($9-$11). Large Plates include several unique options, such as the Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese (Noble Bread sourdough, pulled pork, Oaxaca cheese, cotija, served with a side of zesty tomato sauce) $11); Sonoran Dog (Noble Bread bun, all-beef hot dog, topped with diced onion, tomato, mustard, crispy bacon, mayo) ($7); and Taco Salad (romaine, black bean, corn, tomato, red onion, avocado ranch, Oaxaca cheese, tortilla strips) ($9).

A Kids Menu offers Chicken Tenders ($6), Rolled Quesadilla ($6), Hot Dog ($6), or Bean and Cheese Burrito ($6).

Following the lead from Barrio Queen, there is a robust hand-crafted cocktail menu, with several margarita options ($8-$12) to a Mexican-style red sangria ($10) to the Café Con Piquete (1921 Crema de Tquila, cold brew, horchata, whipped cream, shaved Mexican chocolate) ($9), as well as wine and beer.

Happy Hour is offered all day Monday through Friday, and features $2 off cocktails, beer, and wine at the bar. On Tuesdays, it’s no surprise… Taco Tuesday and Barrio Cosita will be featuring 3 Tacos + 2 Sides for $9.99. And, throughout November, guests receive a FREE $5 Gift Card with every order to use on their next visit (dine-in and to-go, valid for one time use through December 15, must spend $10).

“Barrio Cosita is heating up the culinary scene in the best way possible… bringing together all of the things you could ever wish for in a restaurant; vibrant interiors, killer food and cocktails, and the convenience to dine-in or take it to-go. Enjoy the latest trends of Mexico, right in your barrio,” says Director of Marketing, Brianna Vannelli.

Open Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.BarrioCosita.com .

Barrio Cosita/Barrio Queen

Barrio Cosita is the newest restaurant to join the Barrio Queen line-up. All were created by owners Linda Nash and Steve Rosenfield to bring authentic Southern Mexican fare and culture to the Valley. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus. There are currently seven Barrio Queen locations in the Valley: Avondale, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Queen Creek. For more information, visit www.BarrioQueen.com . Barrio Cosita is located at 15801 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. www.BarrioCosita.com .

The post The Owners Behind Barrio Queen Debut Their Newest Concept: Barrio Cosita first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.