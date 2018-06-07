Owner: Colony Meadery to stay inside Moravian Book Shop

Colony Meadery will continue to be inside the Moravian Book Shop after the bookstore changes ownership, the meadery’s co-founder announced Thursday.

Greg Heller-Labelle issued a statement on Twitter saying that the meadery would return to the bookstore after its renovations and stay till the end of the year, focusing on bottle sales and growlers.

Ownership of the Moravian Book Shop, the oldest continuously operating bookstore in the world, is scheduled to transfer from the Moravian Church Northern Province to Moravian College by the middle of the month. It will be managed by Barnes & Noble. The college then will close its campus book shop, which Barnes & Noble runs.

With the change in the bookstore’s ownership, other vendors inside the bookstore wondered about their fates. Last month, pet boutique store Bone Appetit announced it would close its location inside the bookstore.

In his statement, Heller-LaBelle said through negotiations with the college, Colony officials wanted to ensure that they could keep as many staff members as possible through the end of the year, give them time to find another location and allow the college to meet its goals for the store.

Heller-Labelle outlined the meadery’s plans in the statement.

* On June 19: It will move out of the bookstore as it begins renovations.

* During Musikfest, Celtic Classic and Harvest Fest, Colony will operate on the sidewalk in front of the bookstore.

* The meadery plans to move back into the bookstore after the renovations, sometime between Aug. 15 and Oct. 1, and would stay in the bookstore through the end of year.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all of you for your loyalty and support through this,” Heller-Labelle said in the statement. “It's been quite an experience.”

Colony Meadery began in 2014 inside the Bridgeworks Enterprise Center in Allentown, and still maintains its production and tasting room there. Mead is one of the oldest fermented beverages in the world, made from honey. Colony is one of 16 meaderies in the state, up from only 4 in 2014.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628