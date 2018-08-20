An Overview: Women – Janelle, Janet, Florence – Food + Wine Stole the Show at This Year’s Outside Lands

Janelle Monae, by Josh Withers

Let’s be honest, Outside Lands is now almost as much about the gourmet provisions as it is about the music. Named for the Richmond District where Golden Gate Park sits, the festival pays homage to the musical roots of the Bay Area, with the spirit of the Summer of Love, but with the bougie influence of the cash-flush tech industry.

Yet unlike Coachella or Lollapalloza, there is something romantic about a gathering under the majestic trees of San Francisco’s most beautiful park. While the majority of the 200,000+ guests were born after 1990, where we were was an eclectic mix of tech titans such as Evan Spiegal (founder of Snapchat), rubbing shoulders with Insta influencers, and aging hippies who could afford the $800 3-day VIP passes and $80 glasses of rare red cabernets. However, the unpredictable Bay Area weather and impending fog dictated fashion choices where down jackets and faux fur coats were spotted over rompers and cutout sundresses.

For the first time since its inception 11 years ago, the headlining acts were women, who gave some of the most exciting performances, including Janet Jackson, who closed the proceedings. Playing for a full 90 minutes, it was a blast from the past as she trotted out her most beloved hits from the ’80s to the present, with an electrifying accompanying dance performance.

Janet Jackson, by Josh Withers

With concurrent shows going on, organizers planned accordingly to satisfy different musical genres and age groups. During Ms. Jackson’s set, for instance, most of the millennials were at the other end of the park watching French electro whiz DJ Snake wind down festival.

And though the opening Friday featured Pharrell Williams tearing it up with N.E.R.D., and a great show by the Weeknd, it was another female who stole the day. Indeed, Carly Rae Jepson sent the crowd wild at the other end of the park with her infectious, energetic pop hits; and surely stealing the show was her drag queen backup dancer, who flaunted a bevy of rainbow colored wigs.

On Saturday, Janelle Monae also turned in a thrilling set, confirming her status as not only this generation’s most uncommon R&B singer, but also an ingenious performance artist – with wild costumes and dramatic stage changes against the cold fog that was rolling in. Closing Saturday night was Florence and the Machine, with Ms. Welch reminding why she is consistently considered one of our most electric live performers

Florence & The Machine, by Josh Withers

Not only did the crowd come for the music, but also the curated art and elevated gourmet experiences. While you could down $10 draft beer, stadium hot dogs and burgers were nowhere to be found. Instead, provisions came from some of the Bay Area’s finest eateries – Azalina’s, Guittard Chocolate, Fiorella, Pacific Catch, Petit Marlowe – along with an impressive range of fancy Napa and Sonoma wineries. And tapping into the new cannabis culture, the inaugural “Grass Lands” was set up, which was a sensorial “look and touch but don’t taste” exploratory exhibit, which celebrated California’s recent legalization of the stuff.

Admittedly, we were given access by Chase Sapphire to a VIP cardholder’s lounge, and their Feast in the Trees tasting events. Situated by the Panhandle stage, the rarefied area provided a second floor viewing platform, lifesaving private restrooms, and happy hour gourmet taste/pairings every day at 6 pm.

As part of it, there was a magical sunset family-style dinner in Golden Gate by Chef Hugh Acheson, a Gary Danko alum, under towering redwood trees. Another event celebrated the best of Northern California’s offerings, with the winemakers from Las Jaras Wines, who paired their limited edition vintages with bites from local favorite Tartine Manufactory.

Perhaps it was the tech influence of the Bay Area, but Outside Lands does it right – capitalizing on the egalitarian, highbrow and yet also low-key vibe of San Francisco. But it wasn’t all grooving and indulging: we got thoroughly sucked into the thoughtful, intellectual “D.A.V.E.” (Discussions About Virtually Everything) programming, with the likes of Bill Nye and Gavin Newsom – a necessary bit of brain food amongst all the decadence.

Image by Cameron Neilson

