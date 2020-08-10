Overnight on the Magnificent Mile: Timeline of what Tribune reporters saw

August 10, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
More than 100 people were arrested early Monday following looting and vandalism through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago. Thirteen officers were injured during the unrest, including a sergeant who was hit by a bottle. A civilian and private security guard were shot and wounded. It took police officers roughly four hours to get the downtown back under control. Here are tweets from Chicago Tribune reporters and photographers who covered the unrest.