Over the Top: Six super indulgent dishes to try in the Valley

It was meaty, mouth-watering and mountainous.

The burger — a half-pound beef patty topped with candied smoked bacon, pulled pork barbecue and grilled pineapple salsa. Teetering on top of all that was a duck-fat-fried jalapeno popper.

This was one side of a dynamic duo in a special beer pairing for Firkin Tuesdays at Easton’s Two Rivers Brewing.

You may be thinking: Wow, that sounds really over-the-top.

That’s exactly my point. Sometimes you gotta treat yourself.

On any given night across the Valley, you’ll find dishes like this burger — heaping plates of delicious calories that are absolutely worth it. Our list could be endless, but we’ve narrowed it down to a half-dozen.

Here they are, in no particular order:

1. Firkin Tuesday burger special

Where to get it: Two Rivers Brewing at 542 Northampton St, Easton

How it stacks up: Tuesdays are something special at Two Rivers Brewing. It’s an opportunity to indulge in a spectacularly creative burger paired with a small-batch beer from an award-winning brewery.

Jeremy Bialker, executive chef at Two Rivers, draws inspiration for the burgers each week from the featured beer. Each week, the burger and beer pairings are different — and more elaborate.

Take the Fastnacht Day pairing. Fastnacht Day, which is held each year on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, is a Valley food tradition. Fastnachts are PA Dutch-style doughnuts, made simply with mashed potatoes and few adornments.

So, the featured burger was served between two fastnachts, with smoked bacon, manchego cheese, fried egg and onion jam paired with Two Rivers Roasted Coffee Infused Stirner Iron Stout Firkin.

Another Tuesday featured a burger topped with smoked bacon, disaronno and banana sauce, candied almonds, peanut butter and potato chips — all paired with Two Rivers’ PB&J Banker’s Brown Ale.

How much: $16 for the beer, $17 for the burger.

More info: tworiversbrewing.com

2. Stuffed French Toast

Where to get it: Mitzi’s Table at 3650 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem

How it stacks up: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a lot of reasons, but I like to think it’s because it’s the most delicious.

This French toast will definitely leave you stuffed. Mitzi’s takes a classic French toast and loads it with sweet cream cheese filling and tops it with seasonal fruit sauce. A recent example featured a caramelized pear topping, whipped cream and a butter crumble. This dish also comes with two slices of bacon.

How much: $11

More info: www.mitzistable.com

3. Poutine

Where to get it: Union and Finch at 1528 W. Union St., Allentown

How it stacks up: Poutine is a classic French Canadian comfort dish made up of crispy fries, topped with a brown gravy and cheese curds — which are a product of the first stage of the cheese-making process. Note: A fresh cheese curd should squeak in your mouth. It’s an arresting, but interesting sensation in your mouth.

At Union and Finch, you can cozy up to a heaping plate of poutine made with french fries, Lancaster cheese curds, house-pickled jalapeños, whipped goat cheese, scallions and house-made duck gravy.

How much: $9.50

More info: unionandfinch.com

4. Moravian Sugar Cake Sundae

Where to get it: The Historic Hotel Bethlehem at 437 Main St, Bethlehem (get the dessert in the Penn State Creamery)

How it stacks up: Any good dish — no matter if it’s a snack, a main course or a dessert — is only as good as the ingredients. A good example is the Moravian sugar cake sundae at the Penn State Creamery inside the Hotel Bethlehem.

First, they start with the dessert’s foundation, a freshly made Moravian sugar cake. If you’ve never had sugar cake, you’re missing out. It’s similar to a coffee cake, made with a sweet yeast dough, covered in a blanket of melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon that permeates the dough as it bakes.

Then they take the incredible foundation and top it with whatever flavor of Penn State Creamery ice cream you like, whipped cream and hot fudge drizzle.

How much: $7

More info: hotelbethlehem.com/penn-state-creamery-ice-cream

5. Breakfast Milkshake

Where to get it: Billy’s Downtown Diner at 10 E. Broad St. Bethlehem and 123 S. 3rd St. Easton. (Billy’s Allentown location is temporarily closed for renovations.)

How it stacks up: How does a milkshake for breakfast sound? It’s another playful creation by the folks at Billy’s, who are known for their over-the-top twists on traditional diner fare.

The restaurant’s latest creation is the breakfast milkshake. A chilled glass rimmed with icing and crumbled bacon is lined with chocolate drizzle. Then a classic vanilla shake is poured into the glass and topped with four (!) silver dollar-sized pancakes and two strips of bacon. Then it’s covered in whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and chocolate chips.

Yes, you can technically call this breakfast, as there are pancakes and bacon under all that.

How much: $10

More info: billysdiner.com/bethlehem

6. Sandwich: The Soprano

Where to get it: Wiz Kidz at 65 East Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem

How it stacks up: There are a lot of tasty traditional cheesesteaks around the Valley. Wiz Kids in Bethlehem goes a step (or two) further with their steaks.

“The Soprano” features either steak of chicken served with a roasted garlic aioli, over a bed of fresh arugula, balsamic marinated grape tomatoes, American and cooper cheeses, onions, topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan/Romano cheese and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

How much: $10

More info: wizkidzlv.com

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628