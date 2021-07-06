Over-the-Top ‘Merica Burger Returns to Menu at Slater’s 50/50 for a Limited Time

Guests Can Celebrate Independence Day All Month Long at Slater’s 50/50 with the Festive Menu Offering

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its inconceivable and unconventional mashups, with an emphasis on burgers, bacon, and beer, is celebrating Independence Day all July long with the return of the fan-favorite, annually awaited ‘Merica Burger! This holiday-inspired creation will be available for a limited time only at Slater’s 50/50 Riverside, Denver, Fresno, San Diego and Pasadena locations.

The ‘Merica Burger is a towering bacon packed stack with a full pound of ‘Merican meat; two 100% bacon patties, bacon Mac and Cheese, bacon coleslaw, bacon island dressing and a half bacon, half beef hot link grilled and dipped in Franks red hot sauce. Guests can pair it with crispy onion rings, classic fries, or sweet potato fries, and housemade bacon ketchup for $21 now through July 31st.

“At Slater’s 50/50, we’re known for putting our own ‘slaterized’ spin on each burger, and this ‘Merica Burger is no exception,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50. “With summer in full swing we wanted to give our guests an extreme bacon-filled burger to fully indulge in. Creativity on Slater’s menu is something that guests expect from the brand and we’re thrilled to offer a burger that includes all classic 4th of July favors in the palm of your hand.”

The ‘Merica Burger is available through July 31st at select Slater’s 50/50 locations in California (Riverside, Fresno, San Diego and Pasadena) and Colorado (Denver). For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The concept won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

