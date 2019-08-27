Over 500,000 Customers Seated Using Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Software

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC is thrilled to announce that they have reached a major company milestone of seating over 500,000 customers using their Digital Diner software.

Digital Diner, the brainchild of CEO James Moody, has grown tremendously from what initially was just intended to be a front of house solution that differed from what was available in the marketplace. Moody knew the frustration that both customers and restaurants felt with wait line solutions. Buzzers are costly and keep customers tethered to a lobby. Moreover, crowded lobbies keep potential customers away. And so Digital Diner’s wait line solution was born– one that allows a customer to get in line from a restaurant website, business page, via SMS, or via Amazon Alexa. Once the customer gets in line, they receive an SMS confirmation with their place in line –which further allows for two-way communication between themselves and the restaurant. The customer also has the option to jump to the front of the line (if this feature is turned on) and the ability to pre-order their meal. It’s this exciting yet easy to use technology that restaurants craved – and is exactly why Digital Diner is expanding so rapidly across the country.

Wait line management isn’t the only major feature of Digital Diner. In fact, the software company touts itself as a “one-stop shop” or “all in one” solution – should that be what the restaurant desires. Digital Diner’s CPO, Shane Gau, explained “Our customers decide what their needs are – much of the time we begin with just one element until they decide to expand into other features such as online ordering or then see the value in utilizing the SMS marketing program. Either way, we will always help our customers every step of the way in streamlining their operations and maximizing their revenue potential.”

Digital Diner’s features include:

Reservation Management

Table Management

Online Ordering

Getting in line, making a reservation and ordering online with Alexa

3 rd Party Delivery Support

Party Delivery Support Delivery Driver Logistics

Hotspot Deliveries

Wait line predictor

Loyalty Program

SMS Marketing

Social Media Share

Select-a-Table Revenue Generator

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com