Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Take a Walk on the Wild Side with Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle Family Nights, Starting Feb. 8

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are exploring the jungle for their latest Family Night program featuring the action adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle. The buffet brands are partnering with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for this six-week series that will include weekly themes centered on the film, such as the jungle, wildlife, video games and more. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“We strive to offer current content that is fun, engaging and educational for the kids and their families,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for this promotion. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is an exciting and entertaining film that inspires courage, confidence and teamwork, which are educational themes that we are proud to highlight as part of our Family Nights.”

Jumanji, an all-time fan-favorite, classic film about a mythical board game, has been reimagined for the 21st century. The 2017 film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. In the film, four high schoolers are sucked into a mystical video game console where their lives – and their bodies – are completely transformed as they embark on a jungle adventure. The team must make it through Jumanji by working as a team to recover and return an ancient jewel in hopes of beating the game and returning home. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be available on Digital March 6 and on Blu-ray & DVD March 20.

The Jumanji Family Night series will feature a different theme based on the film every Thursday night. The following are the scheduled themes:

February 8 – Welcome to the Jungle

February 15 – Part of the Game

February 22 – Wildlife Day

March 1 – The Great Escape

March 8 – Game Night

March 15 – Brain Power

In addition to wholesome fun and games, Family Night also serves up home-style meals for kids and parents to enjoy together. Every Thursday, from 4 p.m. – close, kids eat for just $1.99 with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE’s Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 100 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Contact:

Ashley Soto

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com

305-631-2283 x 1005