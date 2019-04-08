Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Simplify Easter Cooking with Family Packs To-Go

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s® and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are making Easter a breeze with their Family Packs To-Go. Holiday favorites, including traditional meats, sides, and even desserts, are prepared in-store, packaged, and ready for your enjoyment. Easter orders will be accepted through Friday, April 19, 2019. Supplies available while they last.

“We are delighted to bring back our Easter Family Packs To-Go,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Our teams are ready to spring into action and help families stress less over the Easter holiday. When they let us do the cooking, there’s more time to enjoy the day with loved ones.”

The Easter Family Packs To-Go feature the following menu items.

5 pounds Boneless Sliced Turkey Breast

5 pounds Boneless Sliced Smoked Pit Ham

2 quarts Holiday Dressing

2 quarts Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese

2 quarts Country-Style Green Beans

2 quarts Mashed Potatoes

1 quart Turkey Gravy

1 quart Cranberry Sauce

1 dozen Freshly Baked Dinner Rolls

1 whole Pecan Pie

1 whole Pumpkin Pie

Also available for purchase at an additional charge are Candied Sweet Potatoes and Sweet Potato Pie. These may not be substituted into the To-Go Packs.

The Easter Family Packs To-Go can feed between 10-12 guests and are available for $89.99. Prices and menu items may vary by location.

Restaurants are accepting orders now through April 19, 2019. All orders will be available for pick-up on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Contact your local restaurant to reserve your Easter Family Packs To-Go or for more details.

For more information about the Easter Family Packs To-Go, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 75 restaurants in 24 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Media Contact:

Maria DeChello

305-631-2283 x1000

MDeChello@inklinkmarketing.com