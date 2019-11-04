Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Serve up Free Meals for Military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are honoring all veterans this Veterans Day with a free meal and beverage. On Monday, November 11, 2019, all veterans may enjoy a free buffet plus a non-bottled beverage at any participating restaurant, from open to close. Offer available while supplies last.

“Veterans Day holds a special place for our organization. Throughout the year, we honor the military with our weekly Military Monday, offering exclusive discounts to military personnel and their families, but on Veterans Day, we get to shine an even brighter light on those on servicemen and women by extending a free meal to them,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Restaurants across our entire system are able to participate in this expression of gratitude for those individuals who have served our country.”

The Veterans Day offer is valid only on November 11 and will be available all day at participating HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet, Ryan’s and Furr’s restaurants. The family-friendly buffets offer a wide variety of homestyle entrées that may be enjoyed with an assortment of sides, salads, and desserts. The free meal offer on Veterans Day also includes a non-bottled beverage. One offer per veteran.

For more information about Veterans Day at the buffets and to find locations, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

* Veterans may enjoy a free Market Plate (entrée, two sides, and bread) and a non-bottled beverage at the Furr’s in Farmington, NM. This location is not a buffet.

Ovation Brands currently operates 70 restaurants in 24 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 19 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

