Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Make Your Holidays More Complete with Seasonal Pies and a Thanksgiving Feast

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are helping you round out your holidays with their annual Pie Sales. For less than $10 per pie, fans may enjoy their choice of whole pumpkin or pecan pies. In addition to the seasonal pies, the restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, to serve up traditional favorites. Menus may vary.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to bring family and friends together, especially with a great tasting meal,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We look forward to welcoming guests who choose to celebrate Thanksgiving at our tables. We’ll serve up traditional dishes and even some of our own signature holiday offerings. We are also delighted to bring back our whole pies, so guests may enjoy them at home or other seasonal gatherings.”

On Thanksgiving Day, all the buffet restaurants will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holiday menus will be available all day. Special holiday pricing may apply for adults and seniors. Check your local restaurant for details.

HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet and Country Buffet will feature carved turkey, steak, carved ham, butterfly shrimp, carved roast beef, meatloaf, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, scratch-made dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, carrots, fresh steamed broccoli, seasoned green beans, and honey cornbread. Holiday desserts will include pumpkin pie, pecan pie and egg custard pie.

The Ryan’s Thanksgiving menu has some Southern flair and features sliced turkey, sliced ham, fried chicken, steak, chicken pot pie, butterfly shrimp, meatloaf, scratch-made dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, southern-style green beans, fresh collard greens, buttered corn, carrots, and fresh steamed broccoli. Desserts will include the holiday’s traditional pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet will serve up their version of a Thanksgiving Day feast with carved turkey breast, carved ham, butterfly shrimp, pan-grilled pork chops, glazed meatloaf with Creole sauce, pepper-encrusted roast beef, popcorn shrimp, cornbread sage dressing, candied fresh sweet potatoes, broccoli & rice casserole, fresh cranberry-orange relish, and sweet carrot casserole. Dessert options will include pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, Furr’s Millionaire Pie, red velvet cake and Furr’s Old Fashioned Fruit Salad.

Whole pumpkin and pecan pies are available now and through the New Year. Pies are $8.99 each at Old Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet and Country Buffet restaurants, as well as the Ryan’s in Pace, FL. All other Ryan’s are offering pies for $7.99 each. Pies are also available at Furr’s restaurants for $9.29 each. Available while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

