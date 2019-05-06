Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Make Moms Winners on Mother’s Day, May 12

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s® and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® know mothers have won our hearts, so they’re now making the leading ladies of our lives even bigger winners with their Mother’s Day Scratch-Off Tickets. On Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 12, 2019), every mom who visits an Ovation Brands or Furr’s Fresh Buffet restaurant will receive a scratch-off ticket with a guaranteed offer or discount. Each ticket is a winner, but quantities are limited and available only while supplies last. Offers may vary.

“Moms truly do so much for their families and for this, we wanted to make them feel extra special on Mother’s Day,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Our Mother’s Day Scratch-Off Tickets each feature a winning deal for every recipient. Moms deserve to enjoy more than just one day to treat themselves to something nice.”

In addition to the limited quantities of scratch-off tickets, the restaurants will be serving up delicious homestyle meals that are mom-approved. Guests may let their mothers enjoy all that their hearts desire from the fresh salad bar to the hot entrees and sides, to the sweet treats from the bakery. There’s something for every mom.

The Mother’s Day Scratch-Off Tickets will be available, only while supplies last, at all participating Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet restaurants only on May 12. One ticket will be given per mother who visits on Mother’s Day. Offers may be redeemed from May 13-June 23, 2019. Quantities are limited.

For more information about the Mother’s Day Scratch-Off Tickets, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

