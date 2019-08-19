Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Make Going Back to School Fun with Newest Family Night Program, August 22

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Classes are back in session, so Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are helping kids get into their groove with their latest Family Night, Back to School. The new Family Night program launches Thursday, August 22, 2019. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“Going back to school can be a very exciting time, but it can also have some challenges,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We want to help make that transition from summer break to classroom time a little easier for kids and their families through our Back to School Family Night. The series covers a number of related topics and offers some useful tips for navigating the new school year.”

The Back to School Family Night is a seven-week program that is geared toward making the return to school a positive experience for children. Whether they’re students entering school for the first time or have a few years of school under their belt, the Family Night themes and activities offer a fun and engaging way for kids of varying ages to approach the school year. From how to be organized to healthy eating options to extracurricular activities, the program covers a broad range of topics.

From August 22 through October 3, restaurants will be offering the following weekly themes inspired by getting back into the rhythm of the school year.

August 22 – Welcome Back to School!

August 29 – Making Friends

September 5 – Getting Organized is as Easy as 1, 2, 3

– September 12 – Healthy Choices

– September 19 – Extra Credit

– September 26 – Let’s Get Resourceful

– October 3 – After School Fun

Throughout the promotion, guests may register for their chance to win a movie fun pack complete with four (4) meal passes to any of the Ovation or Furr’s restaurants with the Back to School Family Night Sweepstakes. The prize package is valued at approximately $200. Entries will be accepted at participating stores or online at www.FamilyNightSweepstakes.com . One entry per family.

Family Night offers wholesome fun for the entire family to enjoy together. Every Thursday also offers discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 70 restaurants in 24 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 19 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

