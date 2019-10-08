Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Launch a Wishful Family Night featuring A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish starting October 17

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are introducing a new Family Night program filled with wonder. The Wishes Family Night starts on Thursday, October 17, 2019 and wraps up at the end of the year. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“We wanted to end the year on a magical note and what better way than with our Wishes Family Night,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “This latest Family Night program will encourage kids to tap into some wishful thinking, not only for themselves, but also for others.”

The Wishes Family Night is a nine-week program that will explore the magic of wishes of various kinds, from holiday wishes to everyday wishes, to helping others make their wishes come true through good deeds and more. During the promotion, the restaurants will also feature themes inspired by the new Warner Bros. film, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish.

The A Cinderella Story movie series was launched in 2004, and the fifth and most recent installment, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, is being released on Digital on October 15 and Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on October 29. The film stars Laura Marano and Gregg Sulkin in this modern-day holiday musical.

From October 17 through December 26, restaurants will be offering the following weekly themes*.

October 17: Make a Wish!

October 24: Halloween Wishes

November 7: A Dream is a Wish

November 14: If You Can Dream It, You Can Be It

November 21: Wish You Were Here

December 5: What’s on Your Wishlist?

December 12: The Wishes of Others

December 19: If the Wish Fits

December 26: Unfold a Wish Come True

*Family Night will take a break on October 31 and November 28 in observance of Halloween and Thanksgiving respectively.

Kids will also get their own shot at a real-life wish come true by entering the Wishes Family Night Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Blu-rayTM Combo Pack of A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish. Entries will be accepted at participating stores or online at www.FamilyNightSweepstakes.com. One entry per family. Must be at least 18 years of age to enter.

Family Night offers wholesome fun for the entire family to enjoy together. Every Thursday also offers discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment’s home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc

and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 69 restaurants in 24 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 16 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Rodriguez

305-631-2283 x1000

Stephanie@inklinkmarketing.com