Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Launch into Summer Fun with Family Night, Starting June 20

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are saying “Hello” to summer with their newest Family Night. The Summer Fun theme spotlights elements that make the season sensational. The latest Family Night kicks off on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“Summer is all about fun with family, so it was natural for us to celebrate the two with our newest Family Night program,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We are excited to introduce this program that captures the spirit of the season, while bringing kids and parents (and even grandparents) together through engaging and enjoyable activities.”

The Summer Fun Family Night is a seven-week program that is turning up the fun factor for kids and their families. From vacations to barbeques, to summer blockbusters and more, guests will be delighting in the season. The series will wrap up with a Back-To-School Bash.

From June 20 through August 8, restaurants will be offering the following weekly themes*.

June 20: Hello, Summer!

June 27: Happy Fourth of July!

July 11: Family Vacation

July 18: Summer Reading

July 25: Backyard BBQ

August 1: Summer Blockbusters

August 8: Back-To-School Bash

*Family Night will take a break on July 4 in observance of the holiday.

Throughout the promotion, guests may register for their chance to win a fun-filled collection of Summertime games and activities, as well as four (4) meal passes to any of the Ovation or Furr’s restaurants with the Summer Fun Family Night Sweepstakes. The prize package is valued at approximately $200. Entries will be accepted at participating stores or online at www.FamilyNightSweepstakes.com . One entry per family.

Family Night offers wholesome fun for the entire family to enjoy together. Every Thursday also offers discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

