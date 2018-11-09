  1. Home
Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Honor All Military on Veterans Day with Free Meals, Nov. 12

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
Ovation Brands and Furr's Fresh Buffet Honor All Military on Veterans Day with Free Meals, Nov. 12San Antonio, TX  (RestaurantNews.com)  Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are honoring veterans and all military this Veteran’s Day with a free meal at all their restaurants. On the observed Veterans Day holiday of Monday, November 12, 2018, veterans, active, retired and reserve military may enjoy a free buffet and non-bottled beverage at over 100 restaurants. The offer is available at participating locations while supplies last.

“It is a privilege to show our respect and gratitude to all military with this holiday meal offer,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Throughout the year, we extend an exclusive military discount to our service men and women, but for Veteran’s Day, we wanted to treat them to an even better deal with a free meal. All of our restaurants are stepping up for the occasion.”

On November 12, veterans, as well as all active, retired and reserve military, will enjoy a free buffet and non-bottled beverage from open to close at all participating locations*. One offer per guest, per day.

The Ovation and Furr’s brand restaurants proudly serve a wide variety of homestyle meals, complemented with an assortment of sides, salads and desserts. The restaurants offer a wholesome dining experience that caters to all ages.

For more information about Veteran’s Day, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net. 

*Military may enjoy a free Market Plate (entrée, two sides and bread) and a beverage at the Furr’s in Farmington, NM. This location is not a buffet.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 86 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across five states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Media Contact:
Jessica Chacoff
305-631-2283 x1010
Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com