Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Feature a Family Night That Is Better Than Fiction with the Treehouse Series, Starting October 11

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are teaming up with Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group and Entertainment Marketing Group (EMG) to feature a new Family Night inspired by the New York Times bestselling Treehouse Series by Andy Griffiths, illustrated by Terry Denton. The popular children’s book series is a wild storytelling fantasy featuring the author’s and illustrator’s wacky adventures in an amazing multi-story treehouse. The six-week series will kick off on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“Our organization recognizes the importance of literacy, especially for young children, and we are delighted to feature the The Treehouse Series for our latest Family Night,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “The book series makes reading fun for kids and we’re excited to share the engaging and educational activities we have planned for them.”

The Treehouse Series follows two friends, Andy and Terry, who live in a treehouse. Their incredible treehouse, which started at 13 stories high and now has 91 stories, is always expanding and each time they add another level, new adventures await them! The series was created by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. The books are silly and stories are told through a combination of text and illustrations.

The Treehouse Series Family Night will be a six-week series and each week will feature a different theme inspired by the books, from how to build a treehouse to spiders to superstitions and more. The following are the scheduled themes.

October 11 – Treehouse Builders

October 18 – Moo-vie Madness

October 25 – Web Of Fun

November 1 – #13

November 8 – Take Me Out To the ALL-BALL Game

November 15 – Mashed Potato and Gravy Train

The The Treehouse Series Family Night will also feature a big giveaway. The grand prize is The Treehouse Series Prize Pack, which includes a complete set of the New York Times’ bestselling Treehouse Series by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton, plus a fun family vacation for four to Orlando, FL with a four day/three night stay at the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive. Entries will be accepted at participating restaurants as well as on www.TreehouseGiveaway.com.

Family Night brings kids and parents together with fun interactive activities and homestyle meals. Every Thursday also offers discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Macmillan Publishers

Macmillan Publishers is a global trade book publishing company with prominent imprints around the world. Macmillan publishes a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats.

U.S. publishers include Celadon Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt & Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, St. Martin’s Press and Tor Books. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, Macmillan publishes under the Pan Macmillan name. The German company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer and Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer Knaur.

Macmillan Publishers is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 98 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Media Contact:

Jessica Chacoff

305-631-2283 x1010

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com