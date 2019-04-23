Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Celebrate the ABCs of Family Night, Starting April 25

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®, are celebrating what makes their Family Nights special with their newest program, The ABCs of Family Night. The latest program highlights the key aspects of Family Night that have made Thursday one of the most anticipated nights of the week at their restaurants. The program kicks off on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“We have taken the core elements of our Family Night, the things that make Thursday night so enjoyable for our guests, and packaged them into our newest program,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We wanted to celebrate this program that has brought families together for the past several years with wholesome kid-friendly fun.”

The ABCs of Family Night is a seven-week program that spotlights families, food and fun through educational and engaging activities. The program will take children through key elements that have built the program through the years. The series will culminate in a summer bash to help families welcome the upcoming season.

From April 25 through June 6, restaurants will be offering activities that capture what makes Family Night fun and exciting. The following are the weekly themes.

April 25: “F” is for “Family” Fun

May 2: “A” is for “Apple”

May 9: “M” is for “Mother”

May 16: “I” is for “Inspiration”

May 23: “L” is for “Learning”

May 30: “Y” is for “You”

June 6: Summer Bash

Throughout the promotion, guests may register for their chance to win a collection of family-friendly board games with The ABCs of Family Night Sweepstakes. The prize package is valued at over $150. Entries will be accepted at participating stores or online at www.FamilyNightSweepstakes.com . One entry per family.

Family Night offers wholesome fun for the entire family to enjoy together. Every Thursday also offers discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 74 restaurants in 24 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 19 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

