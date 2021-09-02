Ovation and Spendgo Partner to Offer Seamless Link Between Loyalty and Feedback

Orem, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ovation , the SMS-based guest feedback platform, and Spendgo , a leading loyalty and marketing platform, today announced that they have created a partnership that will enable restaurant owners to smoothly gather actionable feedback from customers and elevate the loyalty experience to an unrivaled level.

When the guests at participating restaurants enter their phone number to check-in to a loyalty program powered by Spendgo, they will automatically be sent a text approximately when they’ve finished their meal asking them about their experience. Through Ovation’s quick two-question survey, guests are connected directly to managers, leading to resolved concerns and improved operations. From there, satisfied customers are encouraged to create more direct orders, redeem promotions sent through email and text message marketing, and build stronger relationships with restaurants through Spendgo’s loyalty solutions.

“Partnering with a world-class loyalty system like Spendgo is something that will unlock exponential value for our customers,” said Ovation CEO Zack Oates. “The seamless guest experience of an automated message after a check-in will enable hundreds of more people a month to share their experience and allow restaurants to provide next-level service with a Digital Table Touch

“We’re excited to be able to bring a proven guest feedback platform to our customers, allowing them to boost brand reputation and create a deeper relationship with guests,” said Ivan Matkovic, CEO of Spendgo.

According to Aria Pramesi, Head of Operations at The Teahouse and a mutual customer, “We have seen a very substantial increase in the amount of feedback we are getting since the integration launched. Our customers can directly send feedback to us at their convenience, and it’s clear that they see this as the best of both worlds!”

About Ovation

Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a “digital table touch” that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. For more information, please visit www.ovationup.com .

About Spendgo

Spendgo is a built for commerce marketing platform specializing in customer engagement, loyalty, messaging, and identity management for restaurants and retailers. Spendgo gives businesses the omnichannel marketing tools to successfully engage, retain, and incentivize customers while seamlessly implementing with any POS system & Online platform. For more information, please visit www.spendgo.com .

