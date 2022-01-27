Ovation Adds Wade Allen of Brinker International to Advisory Board

Allen brings innovative leadership to fast-growing feedback company

Orem, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Technology startup Ovation , recently voted #1 guest feedback solution for restaurants, today announced the addition of Wade Allen of Brinker International to their advisory board. Allen is currently the Senior Vice President and Head of Innovation for Brinker International and has extensive knowledge in restaurant and retail innovation with over 20 years experience driving transformative strategy and solutions.

Allen brings value to Ovation through his expertise in digital innovation. His experience as SVP and Head of Innovation at Brinker International and as former President and General Manager of CouponFactory has equipped him with skills in digital transformation, loyalty, and mobility. In addition, Allen and the Brinker International Team recently developed the award-winning wing concept, It’s Just Wings, proving his understanding of the restaurant space.

“I have been very impressed with Ovation”, said Allen. “The simplicity of their mobile-first technology, the caliber of their leadership team, and the passion they hold for using guest feedback data to drive restaurant revenue is incredibly innovative. The potential of this company is truly unlimited, and I am thrilled to join their Board of Advisors.”

Zack Oates, CEO of Ovation, was delighted to welcome Allen to the Ovation team. “Wade has proven to be one of the most forward-thinking and bold restaurant leaders. We’re thrilled for him to enhance that enthusiasm for innovation at Ovation!”

Going forward, Allen will prove invaluable to Ovation’s continued growth and success. After closing its seed round in 2021 of over $3M, Ovation will seek to raise Series A funding in 2022. This will require continual product improvements and strategic growth, both of which will be specifically benefited by Allen’s experience.

About Ovation: Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a “digital table touch” that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. To learn more, visit www.ovationup.com or email hello@ovationup.com .

