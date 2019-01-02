Ouzo Bay to add Mediterranean-style outdoor dining area on the Harbor East waterfront

Ouzo Bay, a Greek restaurant located downtown, has closed for about a week for renovations — which include the construction of a 120-seat outdoor dining area overlooking the waterfront.

The restaurant at 1000 Lancaster St. was shuttered on New Year’s Day to accommodate some aspects of the $1 million renovation project, according to a news release issued by the facility’s owner, the Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group. When Ouzo Bay reopens Jan. 10, kitchen upgrades will have been completed and the back bar will have been redesigned.

Coming this spring is a 120-seat dining area to be called “Ouzo Beach” which will be located across Lancaster Street, closest to the water. It will be considered an extension of Ouzo Bay, the release said, and will feature the same menu.

The release said the outdoor area will include a 30-seat bar plus a 90-seat lounge and dining “room.” This area will be designed to resemble the courtyard of a Mediterranean-style villa with gates, blue stone, palm trees and a 75-foot-long wooden trellis. Atlas Group CEO Alex Smith said in the release that he hopes that Ouzo Beach’s outdoor bar will also provide live entertainment.

Rita Lymperopoulos, who formerly managed Washington’s Kellari Taverna, has been hired as the restaurant’s general manager, the release said.

Aspects of Ouzo Bay’s renovation previously completed include a DJ booth, interior speaker system, new ﬂooring and handmade wooden basket light ﬁxtures from Greece.

