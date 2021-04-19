Outer Banks Boil Company Opens New Location in Virginia Beach

Virginia is for lovers and for a new seafood boil catering concept opening in Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) North-Carolina based Outer Banks Boil Company , a new takeout and catering franchise that specializes in signature seafood boils, is bringing their brand to Virginia Beach. The new location at 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 113 , is conveniently located to serve Sandbridge, oceanfront and the greater Virginia Beach market.

Long-time friends and business partners, Kyle Vrhovac, Parker Byrd and Evan Verbeek are no strangers to the Outer Banks Boil Company concept. Byrd and Vrhovac own the Charlottesville location and Verbeek wanted to join in on the fun. With the Virginia Beach ocean front, the trio is eager to introduce the tourists and locals to their savory offerings.

“Kyle and I first stumbled across an Outer Banks Boil Company when we were searching for rental homes in the Outer Banks and my whole life I have been brought up around the making of seafood boils. Being able to be our own bosses while serving a community we resonate with is a lot of work but a whole lot of fun is involved too,” said Byrd.

So what exactly is a boil and how does it work?

Jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection, and expertly steamed together in a boiling pot of spiced water. Seafood such as snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails can also be added, in addition to local favorites depending on store location. For non-seafood fans, Outer Banks Boil Company also offers pulled pork barbecue, coleslaw, cornbread muffins and key lime pie for dessert.

When cooking is complete, all the yummy goodness is dropped onto a table fully equipped with a table cloth, plates, forks, knives, and all the other essential utensils and fix-ins for an Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil.

In addition to the above catering option, there are two other ways to enjoy an Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil: Takeout and Special Events.

You Steam – Takeout: Outer Banks Boil Company “Best POT TO-GO” provides customers with the opportunity to experience a signature seafood boil without the full-service catering.

Special Events: From rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions to birthday celebrations, family reunions and corporate events, Outer Banks Boil Company makes any event one to remember. The company also works with beverage based venues such as breweries, wineries and cideries to provide a food component to enhance their events.

“Our convenient concept allows locals and tourists alike to get a taste of the Outer Banks, in Virginia Beach,” said Verbeek. “We invite any and all to take advantage of the restaurant-like experience in the comfort of their own home.”

For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, visit www.outerbanksboilcompany.com .

About Outer Banks Boil Company

Founded in 2012, and franchising since the start of 2020, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a seafood catering and take out franchise concept that creates an alternative dining experience that gathers people around one table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared, signature seafood boil. Outer Banks Boil Company offers customers a takeout option of prepped and ready to steam at home, signature seafood boils, as well as catered events, where they arrive at the client’s location to provide a full service, one of a kind, signature event. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia, with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com .

Contact:

Madeline Rose

Franchise Elevator PR

Mrose@franchiseelevator.com

The post Outer Banks Boil Company Opens New Location in Virginia Beach first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.