Outer Banks Boil Company Franchise Set For Virginia Beach/Sandbridge Expansion

Seafood boil concept poised for further growth in southeastern Virginia

Corolla, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) A new takeout and catering franchise that specializes in true low-country Carolinian-style seafood boils is setting its sights on Virginia Beach for growth.

Business partners Kyle Vrhovac and Parker Byrd opened the first franchise location of the Outer Banks Boil Company in Charlottesville at 722 W Rio Road in July 2020. After seeing the success of the concept amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the duo – who recently added Kyle’s childhood best friend Evan Verbeek to their ownership group, – are poised to open their second location in Virginia Beach at the end of the first quarter in 2021. The Virginia Beach location will be at 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 113, conveniently located to serve Sandbridge, Ocean Front and the greater Virginia Beach market.

For Vrhovac, the decision on where to open a second Outer Banks Boil Company was easy.

“Having been born and raised in Suffolk, I wanted to share the Outer Banks Boil Company concept with the community I grew up in,” said Vrhovac. “I have family and friends in the area, so to bring our business and our food back to Virginia Beach to share with them is a really special feeling.”

After visiting the Outer Banks looking for rental properties, Byrd and Vrhovac happened upon an Outer Banks Boil Company location and fell in love with the concept. After researching the brand even further, the duo knew that this was the perfect concept for them, and knew that there was great opportunity in the Charlottesville and Virginia Beach markets.

“I’ve been doing seafood boils all my life with my family and friends, but never knew it could be a business until finding the Outer Banks Boil Company,” stated Byrd. “We were both searching for ways to get into business for ourselves, and Outer Banks Boil Company gave us the opportunity to do something that we were passionate about and become our own bosses.”

“It has been great being able to share our business with the people of Charlottesville,” added Vrhovac. “Our unique catering model allowed us to thrive during the pandemic and provide people with a restaurant-like experience in the comfort of their own home. With other restaurants closed down, we saw demand rise for our seafood boils, and were happy to help bring some joy to our customers during these times and are excited to share our boils with the Virginia Beach community.”

So what exactly is a boil and how does it work?

Jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection and expertly steamed together in a boiling pot of spiced water. Seafood such as snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails can also be added, as well as local favorites depending on store location. For non-seafood fans, Outer Banks Boil Company also offers pulled pork barbecue, coleslaw, cornbread muffins and key lime pie for dessert.

There are three ways to enjoy Outer Banks Boil Company:

We Steam – Catering:: Outer Banks Boil Company shows up an hour before you want to eat, sets up all the equipment and starts cooking for your entire group. Table cloth, plates and utensils are provided by Outer Banks Boil Company – and when the meal is over, the brand cleans up too.

You Steam – Takeout: Outer Banks Boil Company’s POT TO-GO provides you with the opportunity to experience a Coastal Low Country Boil without the full-service catering.?

Special Events: From rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions to birthday celebrations and family reunions, Outer Banks Boil Company makes any event one to remember.

The Virginia expansion comes at a time when Outer Banks Boil Company continues to grow its footprint along the East Coast. In addition to adding the new location in Virginia Beach, Outer Banks Boil Company also signed a deal to open three locations in the Tampa, Florida marketplace, the first of which is slated to open in February. The rapidly expanding brand has five total units operating in North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia. Specifically eyeing beach communities, cities and college/university towns, Outer Banks is planning to open at least 3-5 units in 2021 and at least five locations each year thereafter.

For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, visit www.outerbanksboilcompany.com .

About Outer Banks Boil Company

Founded in 2012, and franchising since the start of 2020, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a seafood boil catering franchise concept that creates an alternative social dining experience that is family-focused and gathers people around one table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared, true Carolinian-style seafood boil. Outer Banks Boil Company offers customers a takeout option of pre-prepared boils of their choice, as well as catering, where they prepare the boil, cook it, and clean up once it is over. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia, with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com .

Contact:

Charlie Jones

Franchise Elevator PR

847-239-8171

CJones@franchiseelevator.com

