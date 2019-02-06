Outdoor Cross Street Farmer's Market in Federal Hill will open in May

Federal Hill will be getting its own farmers’ market come May.

The outdoor Cross Street Farmers’ Market is scheduled to operate every Saturday from May 4-Oct. 5. Set to be located on East Cross Street along the market building’s south side, the market will have room for some 20 vendors at the start, with room to expand, according to organizers. The hours will be 8 a.m.-noon.

The outdoor space is envisioned as “a complement to what we have inside” the soon-to-be-reopened Cross Street Market, said Andy Weaver, the market’s manager. She said vendors “across the map” have expressed an interest in being part of the farmers’ market, everything from flower vendors and vegan bakeries to a nut vendor and a “pickle guy.”

The farmers’ market, a partnership between Cross Street Market and Federal Hill Main Street, will include a mix of stalls — some extensions of existing restaurants and businesses, others smaller concerns that operate exclusively as outdoor vendors. It will include both places to buy prepared food and grocery options, as well as non-food items.

Cross Street Market itself, which has been closed for extensive renovations, is set to reopen in stages beginning in April, Weaver said.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun