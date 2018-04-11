Outback Steakhouse To Unveil Next-Generation Restaurant In Santa Fe

Popular Australian-inspired restaurant to introduce upgraded menu and design April 19

Santa Fe, NM (RestaurantNews.com) Thursday, April 19, is going to be a G’day for mates in Santa Fe because Outback Steakhouse® is opening a new-and-improved restaurant in the area.

The restaurant will have an enhanced cocktail menu created by expert mixologist Phil Wills from the docu-reality series Bar Rescue. In addition, the menu includes an array new chef-driven items such as Ahi Tuna Wontons, Queso Fundido and Prime steaks. Along with its modernized ambiance, several items inspired by the city will also be featured, including local craft beers and Hatch green chiles.

“We are really excited about the updated design and culinary offerings that will be showcased at our new Santa Fe restaurant,” said Steve Weigel, President and CEO of Cerca Trova. “We have enhanced the menu by incorporating high-quality items like Prime steaks and a number of innovative, shareable appetizers. My team and I can’t wait to unveil all of these improvements to the community next week.”

The new Santa Fe restaurant will open to the public at 4 p.m. on April 19.

Santa Fe’s remodeled Outback Steakhouse marks Cerca Trova’s 104th location system-wide. For a complete menu and more information, visit Outback.com.

About Outback Steakhouse®

Outback Steakhouse starts fresh every day to create the flavors that our mates crave. Best known for grilled steaks, the Bloomin’ Onion and a wide variety of chicken and seafood, Outback also offers a wide variety of crisp salads and freshly made soups and sides. New creations and grilled classics, such as Victoria’s Filet Mignon and Perfectly Grilled Salmon, are made from scratch daily using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards at dine-rewards.com. For more information, please visit Outback.com or facebook.com/outback.

About Cerca Trova

Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts is a restaurant management company headquartered in San Diego, Calif. It is affiliated with dynamic brands including Outback Steakhouse, the premier casual steakhouse concept with more than 750 locations in the U.S. The company, formerly known as T-Bird Restaurant Group, has operated Outback Steakhouse restaurants throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico since 1994. The private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital owns the franchisee.

